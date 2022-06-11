Several killed in traffic accident in Turkey's west

  June 11 2022

BALIKESİR
A passenger minibus has hit a tanker in western Turkey on June 11, killing at least 7 and injuring 11, according to officials. 

The accident occurred on the Balıkesir- Kütahya Highway, as the minibus was heading to a wedding ceremony. 

The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 11 people died at the scene.

An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.

