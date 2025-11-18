ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date

ASELSAN, Türkiye’s leading defense and technology company, has signed its largest health care contract to date, marking a significant step in its expansion into medical technologies.

In a filing with Borsa Istanbul, the company announced a $26.1 million agreement for the procurement of medical imaging systems intended for domestic use. Deliveries under the contract are scheduled between 2025 and 2027.

Building on its vision of “dual-use technology,” ASELSAN is leveraging its expertise in military electronics — including microwave, radar, electro-optics and power electronics — to develop advanced healthcare solutions.

Türkiye’s annual medical device imports are estimated at $3 billion, with imaging systems accounting for roughly $500 million.

ASELSAN aims to reduce reliance on imports by offering locally developed solutions. Its healthcare portfolio includes imaging devices, diagnostic and monitoring systems and life-support equipment.

Among its innovations is the Mobile Digital X-Ray Device (ADR-M100), developed entirely with national resources and input from healthcare professionals.

First deployed last year at Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine, the device is designed for patients who cannot be transported to radiology units. It can be used in intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency departments and field hospitals, offering a portable, high-end imaging solution.

