Artists’ film at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL

Every language is more than an instrument of communication between members of the community to which it belongs, it also represents cultural accumulation. Language is a tool for individuals to convey their thoughts and an important determinant of how they perceive and express the world around them.

And language and various insights related to language are the theme of this year’s Artists’ Film International program. On the invitation of Istanbul Modern, artist Ergin Çavuşoğlu is participating in the program with his video “Desire Lines / Tarot and Chess.”

The video will be screened by Istanbul Modern and other international program partners throughout 2020.

Established by Whitechapel Gallery in London in 2008, Artists’ Film International is a partnership of 20 international organizations committed to sharing their research on moving image. Every year, each program partner selects a video by an artist from their country on a common theme.

In previous years, Istanbul Modern participated in the program with videos by Ali Kazma, İnci Eviner, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Sefer Memişoğlu, Bengü Karaduman, Burak Delier, Vahap Avşar, Zeyno Pekünlü, Cengiz Tekin, Pelin Kırca and Senem Gökçe Oğultekin.

In line with measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Istanbul Modern decided to organize this year’s program as an online exhibition. Istanbul Modern curators determined the content of the exhibition for a total of eight films.

The artists in the exhibition are Çavuşoğlu, Yu Guo, Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, Francesco Pedraglio, Raqs Media Collective, Lerato Shadi, Rhea Storr and Lisa Tan.