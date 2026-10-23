Applications open for 27th Opera Competition

Applications open for 27th Opera Competition

ISTANBUL
Applications open for 27th Opera Competition

Applications for the Siemens Türkiye Opera Competition are open until Nov 3.

The Siemens Türkiye Opera Competition, which supports the career development of young opera singers, will be held for the 27th time this year, with applications open until Nov. 3.


According to a statement from the company, the semi-final will take place on Nov. 30 and the final on Dec. 1 at Süreyya Opera House in Istanbul. The competition will conclude with a gala concert at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Dec. 3.


Launched in 1998, the competition offers young talents an opportunity to showcase their abilities and pursue careers on the international stage. It has contributed to the careers of more than 180 young artists and helped increase interest in opera in Türkiye.


The winners will receive awards designed to support their professional development. The first-place winner will receive 3,000 euros and a two-week experience at the Paris Opera, while the second-place winner will receive 2,000 euros and a two-week experience at Oper Frankfurt. The third-place winner will receive 1,000 euros.


The top three contestants will also have the opportunity to perform with the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet and participate in monthly masterclasses.


The program will begin with rehearsals at Süreyya Opera House on Nov. 29, followed by the semi-final and final rounds. Contestants will attend an orchestral rehearsal at AKM on Dec. 2 before performing at the gala concert the following day.

 

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