Antalya’s local dishes to be served to world leaders at COP31

ANTALYA

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Global delegates gathering in Antalya for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) will be treated to authentic local specialties, including “şiş köfte,” “piyaz” and “kabak tatlısı” as Türkiye puts its Mediterranean cuisine on the world stage.

The conference, to be held from Nov. 9 to 20, will bring thousands of participants from around 200 countries to Antalya. Preparations are underway for accommodation, catering, exhibitions and conference venues, with plans to showcase the city’s cultural and gastronomic identity alongside the climate agenda.

The 1,200-decare conference site will be divided into two sections: The Blue Zone, reserved for world leaders and high-level participants, and the Green Zone, open to civil society and other visitors.

An Antalya House will be established in the Green Zone to introduce visitors to the region’s traditional cuisine and geographically indicated products. Geographical indication status identifies products whose qualities or reputation are linked to a particular place of origin.

Yavuz Tekelioğlu, head of the Local Products and Geographical Indications Research Network, said both registered products and other regional specialties would be presented to heads of state, government officials and civil society representatives.

“Antalya’s products registered with geographical indications, as well as its unregistered local delicacies, will be introduced at the Antalya House to guests arriving from around 200 countries,” Tekelioğlu said.

He added that showcasing local products at an international event of this scale could support efforts to secure geographical indication registrations abroad, helping protect regional specialties. Companies selected to present the food are continuing preparations for the summit.

In the Blue Zone, where leaders and senior officials will gather, “şiş köfte,” grilled minced meat shaped around skewers, will be served alongside “piyaz,” a traditional bean salad often prepared with tahini in Antalya, and “kabak tatlısı,” a dessert made from sweetened pumpkin.

Cem Yıldırım, a third-generation restaurateur heading one of the participating establishments, shared that conference organizers gave high marks during a recent menu tasting, adding that the event offers an ideal platform to promote Antalya through gastronomy tourism.