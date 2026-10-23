Antalya prepares to host 85 world leaders at COP31

Antalya prepares to host 85 world leaders at COP31

ANTALYA
Antalya prepares to host 85 world leaders at COP31

Eighty-five world leaders have confirmed plans to attend the COP31 U.N. climate conference in Antalya next month, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Oct. 22.

Kurum, the conference’s president-designate, gave the update after inspecting the venue with Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, saying preparations had reached their final stage.

The conference will run from Nov. 9 to 20, with a leaders’ summit scheduled for Nov. 11–12.

Nearly 300 ministers are also expected to attend, Kurum said, citing information from U.N. officials.

“We have approved applications for 159 pavilions and 90 delegation offices, the highest number of applications in COP history,” he said.

Organizers expect more than 1 million visitors to the conference grounds over the event, according to Kurum.

The venue includes a Green Zone open to the public, while official negotiations will take place in the Blue Zone, accessible only to registered participants.

Transport arrangements will include low-emission buses and electric shuttles, with 630 additional vehicles being deployed, he said.

Kurum estimated that COP31 would generate about $2 billion in direct economic activity for Antalya, benefiting businesses in accommodation, transport, retail, construction and event production.

He said the roads, transport links and permanent buildings developed for the conference would continue to serve the city after the summit.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

    Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

  2. Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

    Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

  3. US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

    US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

  4. Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

    Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

  5. Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

    Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights
Recommended
Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary
Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights
Türkiye warns against renewed strikes on Iran as Istanbul hosts high-level talks

Türkiye warns against renewed strikes on Iran as Istanbul hosts high-level talks
Greece, Egypt seek to extend maritime deal eastward amid Türkiye-Libya pact

Greece, Egypt seek to extend maritime deal eastward amid Türkiye-Libya pact
Canada ‘in need of Turkish expertise’ to strengthen its defenses: Premier

Canada ‘in need of Turkish expertise’ to strengthen its defenses: Premier
Regional powers, European heavyweights meet in Istanbul for 1st joint talks

Regional powers, European heavyweights meet in Istanbul for 1st joint talks
EU envoy signals progress on visa-free travel

EU envoy signals progress on visa-free travel
WORLD US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iranian plots to kill Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere have reached an advanced stage, according to a memo obtained by Axios.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye aims to increase its goods and services exports to $450 billion by 2029, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Oct. 24.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿