Antalya prepares to host 85 world leaders at COP31

ANTALYA

Eighty-five world leaders have confirmed plans to attend the COP31 U.N. climate conference in Antalya next month, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Oct. 22.

Kurum, the conference’s president-designate, gave the update after inspecting the venue with Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, saying preparations had reached their final stage.

The conference will run from Nov. 9 to 20, with a leaders’ summit scheduled for Nov. 11–12.

Nearly 300 ministers are also expected to attend, Kurum said, citing information from U.N. officials.

“We have approved applications for 159 pavilions and 90 delegation offices, the highest number of applications in COP history,” he said.

Organizers expect more than 1 million visitors to the conference grounds over the event, according to Kurum.

The venue includes a Green Zone open to the public, while official negotiations will take place in the Blue Zone, accessible only to registered participants.

Transport arrangements will include low-emission buses and electric shuttles, with 630 additional vehicles being deployed, he said.

Kurum estimated that COP31 would generate about $2 billion in direct economic activity for Antalya, benefiting businesses in accommodation, transport, retail, construction and event production.

He said the roads, transport links and permanent buildings developed for the conference would continue to serve the city after the summit.