Ankara, Ottawa launch strategic partnership

ANKARA

Türkiye and Canada launched a strategic partnership on Oct. 22, signing agreements on defense, air transport and energy and agreeing to begin free trade negotiations before the end of the year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney adopted a three-year action plan during talks at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The trip marked the first bilateral visit to Türkiye by a Canadian prime minister.

“We are now starting a new era between Türkiye and Canada,” Erdoğan told a joint press conference.

Erdoğan said the two countries aimed to raise annual bilateral trade from around $3 billion to $5 billion initially, and eventually to $10 billion.

Carney said the first round of free trade negotiations would take place in Ankara in November.

The updated air transport agreement would nearly double direct flights between the two countries, Erdoğan said.

Türkiye will also host the next meeting of their Joint Economic and Trade Committee in 2027, with private sector participation.

The leaders discussed joint investments in third countries, with Erdoğan pointing to opportunities across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

A planned agreement between Türk Eximbank and Export Development Canada would support such projects, he said.

The defense memorandum was signed by Defense Industries Presidency head Haluk Görgün and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

It builds on an earlier defense cooperation agreement and aims to expand partnerships between companies in the two NATO allies.

Carney said the agreement would create jobs and export opportunities while improving security and strengthening NATO.

“Allies must be able to rely on each other for equipment and capabilities that keep us safe,” he said.

Erdoğan also said the Canada-led Defense, Security and Resilience Bank, being established to finance allied defense industries, could support bilateral cooperation.

On energy, the two countries signed a joint declaration covering cooperation in areas including liquefied natural gas, nuclear power, mining and critical minerals.

Erdoğan said the declaration reflected significant potential for joint work, particularly in nuclear energy.

Carney described Türkiye as “an exceptional partner,” citing its economy, strategic location and defense industry.

He also praised Ankara’s role in efforts to resolve conflicts involving Gaza, Ukraine and Iran.

The leaders discussed developments in Gaza, Ukraine and the Gulf. Erdoğan said they shared the view that diplomacy should open the way to lasting peace in Ukraine and the Gulf.

He also welcomed Canadian sanctions targeting Israeli settlement activity as a step toward deterring violations by the Israeli government.

Erdoğan said the strategic partnership would produce concrete results, rather than remain a symbolic commitment on paper.

Carney was due to meet business leaders and investors in Istanbul on Oct. 23.

Erdoğan said he also planned to visit Canada with business representatives.

In his remarks, Carney quoted Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s principle, “Peace at home, peace in the world,” in Turkish.