Ancient city in Ecuador faces encroachment from farms, roads

Ancient city in Ecuador faces encroachment from farms, roads

QUITO
Ancient city in Ecuador faces encroachment from farms, roads

Shielded by the jungle for hundreds of years, the remains of a massive 2,500-year-old network of Ecuadoran cities are being threatened by road and farm encroachment, researchers say.

Traces of an Amazonian "lost city" were first discovered in 1978, but the full extent of what is now believed to be the largest and oldest such urban expanse were only revealed last year with the help of laser mapping.

The vast site of more than 1,000 square kilometers lies deep in the Upano valley on the foothills of the Andes mountain range in eastern Ecuador.

It consists of ancient settlements of different sizes, connected by a complex system of roads.

Archeologists have also identified some 7,400 mounds in various shapes, made by human hands millennia ago. They stand up to four meters tall and five times as wide and are believed to have been the foundations of homes, or communal areas for rituals or festivals.

Some have already been damaged, wrongly thought by road developers to be natural formations that they could break through.

"There is an urgent need for a protection plan," said Spanish archeologist Alejandra Sanchez, who has been studying the site for a decade.

Beyond the road construction issue, Sanchez also described the risks posed by erosion, deforestation, and agriculture to the mounds.

The Upano River, cradle of the Indigenous culture of the same name, is also the victim of voracious mining, both legal and wildcat.

According to researchers who have studied the city network since the 1980s, the Upano people who built it had the political, economic, and religious organization typical of great civilizations. Construction on the mounds is thought to have begun between 500 BC and 300-600 AD.

Archaeologist Alden Yepez of the Catholic University told AFP that he believes the discoveries are only "the tip of the iceberg."

ancient city,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

    Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

  2. Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

    Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

  3. Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

  4. Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

    Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

  5. AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

    AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Recommended
Oscar rivals gather for Academy Awards annual luncheon

Oscar rivals gather for Academy Awards annual luncheon
Dunkirk’s annual carnival embraces madness and merriment

Dunkirk’s annual carnival embraces madness and merriment
Migrant boat scraps transform into musical tribute at Italy’s opera

Migrant boat scraps transform into musical tribute at Italy’s opera
Man banned from park for throwing ‘objects’ at pandas

Man banned from park for throwing ‘objects’ at pandas
Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends in search for romance

Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends in search for romance
Guenter Brus, last of Austrias actionism art movement, dies

Guenter Brus, last of Austria's 'actionism' art movement, dies
WORLD Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said Wednesday it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kiev's campaign has been building momentum.
ECONOMY AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are working on a pact to jointly crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year, companies involved said Tuesday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿