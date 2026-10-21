Amanpour leaving CNN after a storied career of 43 years

NEW YORK

Amanpour will scale back her daily show on CNN to once a week in early 2027, end the show in May and leave the network the following month.

Longtime CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, who began as an entry-level assistant and rose to become one of the most visible correspondents and anchors on TV, reporting from war zones and hot spots for decades, will be leaving the network after 43 years.



Amanpour, the network’s chief international anchor, will scale back her daily show, “Amanpour,” on CNN International to once a week at the beginning of 2027, and end it in May, leaving the network the following month. She said in a statement on Oct. 19 that she looks forward to “interesting new projects down the line.”



Amanpour, 68, also will end her PBS show, “Amanpour & Co,” at the end of the year, she said in her statement, shared by CNN. She will continue her podcast, “The Ex Files,” with her ex-husband, Jamie Rubin, a former U.S. diplomat.



“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said. She added she would “always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: Always be truthful, not neutral.”



Amanpour did not give a reason for her departure, nor did she specifically mention changes at her network. But her exit coincides with a new era at CNN as it comes under a new owner, Skydance. After a yearlong process, Skydance-owned Paramount closed its $81 billion buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 6. The merger unites under one roof two giants in TV news — CBS and CNN.



Amanpour joined CNN as an assistant in Atlanta in 1983. In his own message on Oct. 19, CNN’s chief executive, Mark Thompson, wrote that at the time, her promise was not universally appreciated. “Famously, one of her bosses told her back then that she didn’t have what it took to become a foreign correspondent — or to hold any on-air role at all,” Thompson wrote. “Boy, did she prove him wrong!”



Amanpour became a reporter, and an international correspondent seven years later. She earned fame in the early 1990s, covering the Gulf War, conflict in the Middle East and many other hot spots. War reporting is “a sense of mission, it’s a sense of purpose, it’s a sense of being able to tell a story,”

she said.



Amanpour also noted that her upbringing gave her a unique perspective.