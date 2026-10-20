Alberta separatists lose vote on leaving Canada

EDMONTON

An Alberta separatist supporter carries a flag ahead of the referendum in downtown Edmonton, Alberta, on October 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Canada’s province of Alberta rejected a plan to hold a binding independence referendum, results showed on Oct. 20, a win for unity as the country faces worsening ties with the United States.



Public broadcaster CBC and leading private network CTV projected a clear win for the federalist side, with official results showing more than 76 percent support for Alberta remaining in Canada with nearly 45 percent of ballots counted.



Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the result and said Albertans had made a “clear choice” in favor of unity.



“They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other,” he said in a statement on X.



Carney, who grew up in Alberta, urged the province to reject separatism and argued that Canada needed stability as it confronted U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.



Jeffrey Rath, a top leader of the separatist Alberta Prosperity Project, told reporters his push for independence will “absolutely” continue, despite the result from Oct. 19’s vote.



“As far as I’m concerned we’ve already won. We’ve created a massive movement in this province,” Rath said. “We’ve been educating Albertans on the benefits of independence and we’re continuing to move forward.”



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a conservative who opposed independence, praised the “widespread support for remaining in Canada” on Oct. 20.



Smith, who called the referendum, said a win for the federalists would settle the secession issue, which has divided the province.



Thomas Lukaszuk, who leads the pro-unity group Forever Canadian, said it was “amazing to see the enthusiasm and resolve among Canadians.”