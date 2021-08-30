After much hype and delay, Kanye West’s 'Donda' has arrived

  • August 30 2021 09:21:00

After much hype and delay, Kanye West’s 'Donda' has arrived

NEW YORK-Agence France-Presse
After much hype and delay, Kanye West’s Donda has arrived

Following weeks of delay and several stadium-filled public listening sessions, Kanye West’s "Donda" arrived on Aug. 29 morning.

The two-hour, 27 track-long album features a laundry list of special appearances, including from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Lil Baby.

More controversially, Marilyn Manson - who is accused of rape and sexually and psychologically abusing several women - and DaBaby - who recently sparked anger for homophobic remarks during a performance - are credited on West’s 10th studio album.

Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to abusing mega star Rihanna 2009, is also listed as a composer and lyricist on the track "New Again."

The album - which touches on religious themes of redemption along with turmoil in West’s personal life - changed dramatically over the past month during West’s listening sessions held in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Chicago.

It’s possible West will continue tinkering even after he released it to streaming on Aug. 29.

After dropping "The Life of Pablo" in 2016, West continued altering the record, adding vocals, new lyrics and remixes.

Always one to court controversy, West angered some fans after both DaBaby and Manson appeared at his Chicago listening session on Thursday, on the porch of a makeshift house meant to resemble West’s childhood home.

Also at the session was Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce this year, ending her nearly decade-long union with West.

But at the Chicago listening event she fueled speculation they were getting back together after appearing in a white gown and veil.

But according to a number of reports the spectacle was purely metaphorical.

"Donda" is named for the mercurial rapper-producer’s mother, who died in 2007. It follows his 2019 Grammy-winning Christian album, "Jesus Is King."

In the wake of his album release and highly publicized divorce West, 44, has also legally filed to change his name to his longtime moniker "Ye."

music,

WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

  2. Nation marks Independence War victory

    Nation marks Independence War victory

  3. Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

    Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

  4. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  5. Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

    Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks
Recommended
Exhibition featuring 150th anniversary of Troy Excavations opens to visitors

Exhibition featuring 150th anniversary of Troy Excavations opens to visitors
Serbian film wins top prize at Czech festival

Serbian film wins top prize at Czech festival
Iconic orphanage set for restoration

Iconic orphanage set for restoration
Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes

Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
Budapest mural pays tribute to Katalin Kariko

Budapest mural pays tribute to Katalin Kariko
Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup

Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup
WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Erdoğan praises Turkeys drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor 1-0 on Aug. 29 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match to move atop the league standings.