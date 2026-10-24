Aegean castle awaits UNESCO World Heritage listing

AYDIN

Güvercinada Castle sits gracefully off the scenic coast of Kuşadası.

Güvercinada Castle in Kuşadası, in Türkiye’s Aegean province of Aydın, remains on UNESCO’s Tentative List six years after its inclusion, with the coastal landmark still seeking World Heritage recognition.

The castle was added in 2020 to a wider grouping of fortifications and walled settlements along Genoese trade routes from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. Kuşadası Municipality prepared the submission with support from the Aydın Governor’s Office.

Built to defend the entrance to Kuşadası Gulf, the castle has an inner fortress commissioned by Ottoman Grand Admiral Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa. İlyas Ağa later commissioned the surrounding walls during the Morea Rebellion to protect the island site against pirate attacks.

The restored inner fortress now serves as a thematic open-air museum. Its Maritime Trade History Exhibition Area presents maritime heritage spanning the Roman and Ottoman periods, welcoming hundreds of domestic and international visitors each year.

UNESCO’s Tentative List is an inventory of sites countries could nominate for World Heritage status. Inclusion is a prerequisite for nomination, but does not guarantee inscription. The World Heritage Committee decides which sites enter the World Heritage List.