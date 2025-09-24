Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'

Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'

ATHENS
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by multiple drones

 

Organizers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Tuesday they heard explosions and saw multiple drones that targeted some of their boats, currently situated off Greece.

"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement, without adding whether there were any casualties.

"We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the statement said.

German human rights activist and flotilla member Yasemin Acar said in a video she posted on Instagram that five vessels had been attacked.

"We are carrying only humanitarian aid," she said. "We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone. It is Israel who is killing thousands of people (and) starving a whole population."

In an earlier video, Acar said the activists had "sighted 15 to 16 drones", adding that their radios had been jammed as loud music could be heard.

One video posted by the flotilla's official Instagram page showed an explosion it said it recorded from the Spectre boat at "01:43 GMT +3".

In another video posted by the same page, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said four boats had been "targeted with drones throwing devices" just before another explosion was heard in the background.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona earlier this month with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza and delivering aid to the territory.

It currently numbers 51 vessels, most of which are situated off the Greek island of Crete.

It had already been targeted in two suspected drone attacks in Tunisia, where its boat had been anchored before resuming its voyage towards Gaza.

Among its high-profile participants is environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Israel said Monday it would not allow the boats to reach Gaza.

Israel blocked two earlier attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July.

Israel has come under huge international pressure over its war in Gaza, which has sparked a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Last month, a body backed by the United Nations officially declared famine in part of Gaza.

And on September 16, U.N. investigators accused Israel of committing "genocide" in the besieged territory, nearly two years after the war erupted following Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

  2. Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

  3. Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

    Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

  4. Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

    Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

  5. Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US

    Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN
Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece
Saudi Arabias grand mufti dies

Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies
Irans supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US

Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US
Germanys Merz rejects claims he is slowing green shift

Germany's Merz rejects claims he is slowing green shift
14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst

14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst
Russia vows to press on in Ukraine, rejects Trump jibe

Russia vows to press on in Ukraine, rejects Trump jibe
WORLD Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, discussed bilateral relations and Baku's normalization process with Yerevan on Sept. 23 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.  
ECONOMY BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Tuesday that BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline company, has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global energy firm Mercuria, covering about 70 billion cubic meters, alongside a preliminary deal with Woodside Energy.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿