Action film ‘Street Fighter’ wins North American box office

LOS ANGELES

‘Street Fighter’ follows super-powered martial artists competing in a global tournament.

Paramount’s action film “Street Fighter” karate-chopped the competition this weekend with a $31 million debut at the North American box office, industry estimates showed on Oct. 18.



However, a buzzy three-hour documentary on tech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes was the talk of Tinseltown, after a stunning $15 million debut on less than 1,000 screens in the United States and Canada.



“Street Fighter,” based on the beloved Capcom video game, follows super-powered martial artists competing in a global tournament who uncover and battle a sinister conspiracy.



Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo and Callina Liang star in the film -- the third feature-length adaptation of the video game and the first since production company Legendary acquired the movie rights in 2023.



Jason Momoa and Curtis Jackson, better known as rapper “50 Cent,” also make appearances.



In second place was A24’s hotly anticipated documentary “You Can See Everything,” co-directed by comedian Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.



Third place went to Universal and Blumhouse’s “Other Mommy,” which gained another $8.4 million after topping the box office last weekend with a $27.8 million debut.



In fourth place was 20th Century’s “Whalefall,” a survival-thriller film that debuted to only $8 million.



Fifth place went to Focus Features’ new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel “Sense and Sensibility,” directed by Georgia Oakley.



The film, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and George MacKay, took in an estimated $7.5 million.