Academy apologizes to indigenous star

  • August 17 2022 07:00:00

Academy apologizes to indigenous star

LOS ANGELES
Academy apologizes to indigenous star

Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando’s award on his behalf in protest at the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said on Aug. 15.

Littlefeather, who is Apache and Yaqui, was heckled at the 1973 Academy Awards while explaining at his behest why an absent Brando could not accept his best actor Oscar for “The Godfather.”

She later said veteran Western star John Wayne had to be restrained from physically assaulting her, in an incident that has since drawn comparisons with Will Smith’s infamous attack on Chris Rock at this year’s ceremony.

“The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified,” said the apology letter sent in June from then-Academy president David Rubin.

“The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable.

“For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

The Academy released the letter as it announced that Littlefeather has been invited to speak at its film museum in Los Angeles next month.

The museum, which opened last September, has pledged to confront the Oscars’ “problematic history” including racism.

One display already tackles the harassment of Littlefeather.

“Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people --it’s only been 50 years!” Littlefeather said in a statement.

“We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival,” said Littlefeather, describing the upcoming event as “a dream come true.”

“It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage,” she added.

The Academy has moved to confront accusations of a lack of racial diversity in recent years.

In 2019, “Last of the Mohicans” star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar, with an honorary Academy Award recognizing his career.

Its museum has also hosted virtual events on women who achieved historic Oscars milestones including a talk with Buffy Sainte-Marie, the first Indigenous person to win an Oscar, for best original song in 1983.

“We didn’t want to erase films and artists and moments that may be uncomfortable. We wanted to confront them and contextualize them, throughout all of our core gallery spaces,” Bill Kramer, then the museum’s director, told AFP ahead of its opening last year.

The Academy faced criticism for its handling of Smith’s assault on comedian Rock during this year’s ceremony.

Smith, who went on to win the best actor award, marched on stage and hit Rock for making a joke about his wife, in an incident that overshadowed the March ceremony, being broadcast live around the world.

The upcoming event with Littlefeather, dubbed a “very special program of conversation, reflection, healing, and celebration,” will take place Sept. 17.

indigenous,

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

    Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

  2. Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

    Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

  3. Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

    Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

  4. A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

    A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

  5. Egypt guest country at Ankara Film

    Egypt guest country at Ankara Film
Recommended
Curators saving Ukraine’s heritage at all costs

Curators saving Ukraine’s heritage at all costs
Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel
Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment

Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment
‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72
London lost one in seven pubs and bars since 2020

London lost one in seven pubs and bars since 2020
Iraq’s Garden of Eden now ‘like a desert’

Iraq’s Garden of Eden now ‘like a desert’
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Warren Buffett’s company bet more on Apple and Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

SPORTS Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.