7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

MADRID
7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

The search was resumed when a surviving passenger said that the middle-aged woman she was traveling with was still missing, according to the Galician government’s delegate José Miñones.

The initial search for eight instead of nine people was based on the statement of the driver — the other survivor.

Spanish authorities say the causes of the fall of the bus from a bridge are still unclear, although the bad weather that night has been suggested as a likely cause by regional president Alfonso Rueda.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs and was released Monday from the hospital. The other surviving passenger is still hospitalized.

The blue roof of the half-sunken vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river below the bridge. Authorities say they will drag it from the water on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the night of Christmas Eve in the mountainous northwestern Galicia region. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

Spain, accident,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
S Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

S Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
Western NY death toll rises to dozens from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to dozens from cold, storm chaos
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
58 weak Rohingya land on Indonesian beach after weeks at sea

58 weak Rohingya land on Indonesian beach after weeks at sea
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
WORLD 7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

The top exporters of the last three years have been awarded by the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (IYMSİB) at an award ceremony over the weekend.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.