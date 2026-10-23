6,000 runners to cross Osmangazi Bridge on Republic Day

KOCAELI

AA Photo

Some 6,000 runners from 19 nations will race across the Osmangazi Bridge in northwestern Türkiye on Oct. 29 to mark the republic’s 103rd anniversary.

Turkish Athletics Federation (TAF) President Ahmet Karadağ said the inaugural International Osmangazi-Türkiye Century Run was full a week before the event.

“We might turn this race into a half marathon or marathon in the coming years,” he said at Informatics Valley. The national team, Turkish athletes and judges will participate.

Details shared by Kocaeli Municipality Secretary-General Hayri Baraçlı outline a 10-kilometer elite race beginning at 10 a.m., with a 5-kilometer public run kicking off shortly after at 10:05 a.m. Path closures will run from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. to accommodate the runners, an effort Baraçlı noted is designed to promote active lifestyles and draw youth into sports.

Complimentary shuttle services will operate from the Marmaray Gebze station and central Kocaeli to transport participants. The event will culminate with an awards ceremony at Informatics Valley at 12:30 p.m., honoring top finishers across separate men’s and women’s categories.

Informatics Valley General Manager Erkam Tüzgen explained that the complex will serve as the start and finish line for the longer race, and the final destination for all 5-kilometer runners.

The top five in the 10-kilometer race receive 60,000 Turkish Liras ($1,210), 50,000 liras ($1,008), 40,000 liras ($806), 35,000 liras ($706) and 30,000 liras ($605), respectively. The 5-kilometer prizes are 15,000 liras ($302), 12,000 liras ($242), 10,000 liras ($202), 8,000 liras ($161) and 6,000 liras ($121).

Partners include the Transport and Infrastructure and Youth and Sports ministries, Kocaeli and Yalova governor’s offices, Kocaeli Municipality, TAF, Informatics Valley and the General Directorate of Highways.

The briefing drew Kocaeli Deputy Governor Olgun Öner, Provincial Youth and Sports Director Gökhan Yavaşer, Highways Regional Deputy Director Vedat Özkul and national athletes Damla Çelik and Ali Kaya, who said they were happy to take part.

The suspension bridge spans the Gulf of İzmit. Republic Day marks the republic’s proclamation on Oct. 29, 1923.