38 detained over deadly attack on aid workers

VAN- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security units on May 15 detained at least 38 suspects over alleged links to May 14's deadly terror attack in the eastern province of Van.

Two social workers delivering aid amid the coronavirus outbreak were killed in a terror attack on May 14.

The victims were in Özalp in the Van province when gunmen opened fire with rifles, also wounding a bystander.

According to the provincial governor's office, the vehicle carrying the assailants fled the scene.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry slammed the YPG/PKK terror group for the "treacherous" attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.