38 detained over deadly attack on aid workers

  • May 14 2020 17:16:00

38 detained over deadly attack on aid workers

VAN- Anadolu Agency
38 detained over deadly attack on aid workers

Turkish security units on May 15 detained at least 38 suspects over alleged links to May 14's deadly terror attack in the eastern province of Van.

Two social workers delivering aid amid the coronavirus outbreak were killed in a terror attack on May 14.

The victims were in Özalp in the Van province when gunmen opened fire with rifles, also wounding a bystander.

According to the provincial governor's office, the vehicle carrying the assailants fled the scene.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry slammed the YPG/PKK terror group for the "treacherous" attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  3. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  4. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

  5. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Recommended
Four mayors detained over alleged terror links

Four mayors detained over alleged terror links
Turkey has helped 80 countries battle coronavirus: VP

Turkey has helped 80 countries battle coronavirus: VP
Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft

Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone
Price caps set for intercity buses

Price caps set for intercity buses
Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

The number of houses sold in Turkey rose by 8.9% in the January-April period to reach 383,821, said the country's statistical authority on May 15. 
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.