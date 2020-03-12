3 Syrians detained over suspected ISIL links

ADANA

AA Photo

Three suspected ISIL terrorists were detained in Turkey’s southern Adana province, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 12.

The three Syrian nationals were detained in an anti-terror operation carried out by Turkish police.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.