$2 bln investment expected from wind and solar YEKA projects

ANKARA

Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) tenders for wind and solar power to be held on Nov. 2-3 are expected to pave the way for around $2 billion in investment through the allocation of a total of 2,285 megawatts of capacity.

According to data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, wind and solar YEKA investments aim to reduce the country’s dependence on imported energy resources and maximize the use of domestic energy sources.

On Nov. 2, a total of 1,500 MW of wind power capacity will be allocated across seven sites located in Sivas, Balıkesir, Manisa and Kütahya. On Nov. 3, 785 MW of solar power capacity will be allocated across 11 sites designated in Denizli, Ankara, Konya, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Batman and Elazığ.

The projects, planned across 13 provinces, are expected to contribute to employment growth, support local economies, strengthen energy supply security and reduce dependence on energy imports.

The investments are also expected to support domestic manufacturing and supply chains for renewable energy equipment, particularly solar panels and wind turbines.

Hakan Erkan, secretary-general of the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association, said the share of domestic resources in electricity generation has been increasing steadily, with the fastest growth seen in solar energy.

Noting that solar YEKA projects depend on various factors, including land conditions, transmission line lengths, fees and tender payments, Erkan said the projects are expected to attract around $500 million in investment.

He added that some of the projects could become operational in 2028, with the remainder expected to enter service by the end of 2029.

Ibrahim Erden, chairman of the Turkish Wind Energy Association, said YEKA projects support domestic equipment manufacturing while providing predictability for investors.

Erden said the 1,500 MW wind YEKA projects represent approximately $1.5 billion in investment.

“About 13 percent of Türkiye’s electricity generation in August 2026 was supplied by wind power. The local content ratio in turbines used in YEKA projects has reached 65 percent,” he said.

Erden also said the government aims to support domestic industry through YEKA projects and offer at least 2,500 MW of wind and solar capacity to investors annually.

“Such long-term targets and regular capacity allocations strengthen investor confidence and contribute to the sustainable growth of the sector,” he added.