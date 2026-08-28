Iran still open to talks as Hormuz diplomacy ramps up

Iran still open to talks as Hormuz diplomacy ramps up

TEHRAN
Iran still open to talks as Hormuz diplomacy ramps up

 Iran left the door open to diplomacy on Aug. 28, six months into a war with the United States that has upended the Middle East, but only if Washington abandons its pressure campaign.

“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X on Aug. 28.

Diplomatic efforts, spearheaded by mediators including Pakistan and Qatar, have tried for months to bring an end to the war started by the U.S. and Israel in late February to no avail.

While a ceasefire was agreed in April and a memorandum of understanding towards a final peace deal was signed in June, no agreement has been forthcoming and Washington has since declared “economic warfare” against Tehran.

In the latest effort to reinvigorate diplomacy, Araghchi met his Qatari counterpart on Aug. 27 in the Iranian capital to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, closed by the Islamic republic at the start of the war, at the tail end of a week of intense Iranian talks with Oman and Pakistan.

A U.S. naval counter-blockade of Iranian ports is squeezing petrol supplies in Iran, amid a shortfall of domestic production, as the US ramps up pressure on its foe, declaring an “economic D-Day.”

The April ceasefire put an end to the most intense fighting, but sporadic attacks, mainly around the Strait of Hormuz, have dimmed the prospects of a final peace agreement.

Tehran has for weeks been holding talks on the future of Hormuz with Muscat, whose territorial waters account for the other half of the strait, while insisting that Hormuz will remain closed so long as Washington has not fulfilled its commitments under the June memorandum, which calls for lifting the U.S. counter-blockade and removing sanctions.

“The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments,” Araghchi said.

Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari reiterated to state television on Aug. 28 that if the memorandum was not implemented and the U.S. “does not respect its commitments, not only will the Strait of Hormuz remain closed, but the United States must be ready for our offensive actions and we will seek them in the most distant places.

While Washington now aims to crush Iran economically, Tehran has weathered decades of international sanctions and experts remain skeptical about how much more pressure the U.S. can bring to bear.

Analysts say the U.S. plan to isolate Iran would require unlikely cooperation from trading partner China, which has defended its cooperation with Tehran and vowed to safeguard its interests.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

    Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

  2. New Party leader vows focus on bread-and-butter issues

    New Party leader vows focus on bread-and-butter issues

  3. Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

    Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

  4. Ankara summons Ukraine envoy after Black Sea attacks

    Ankara summons Ukraine envoy after Black Sea attacks

  5. Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting

    Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting
Recommended
Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension
Greece, Israel to ink deal for air defense systems

Greece, Israel to ink deal for air defense systems
‘No’ camp wins Iceland’s EU referendum

‘No’ camp wins Iceland’s EU referendum
Russia says preparing ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine’s energy sector

Russia says preparing ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine’s energy sector
Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries

Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries
Ecuador declares emergency over El Nino

Ecuador declares emergency over El Nino
Some migrants ready to pack bags fearing far-right win in east German state

Some migrants ready to pack bags fearing far-right win in east German state
WORLD Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific island leaders will tackle transnational drug crime as they meet in Palau from Aug. 31 for a summit where tensions between Taiwan and China risk overshadowing regional priorities like climate change.
ECONOMY Rodriguez assures Venezuela will retain sovereignty in US oil deal

Rodriguez assures Venezuela will retain 'sovereignty' in US oil deal

Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez assured the public on Aug. 29 that Venezuela retains control of its oil under a new agreement that allows the United States significant access to it.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿