US memo warns of Iranian plots against officials abroad

WASHINGTON

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iranian plots to kill Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere have reached an advanced stage, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton sent the unclassified memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 23, saying Iran had “substantially increased” efforts to target U.S. personnel.

The document did not identify specific targets or provide details of the alleged plots.

It said the intelligence had been shared with senior State Department officials holding the appropriate security clearance and offered Rubio a briefing.

Clayton also said efforts would be made to allow wider circulation of the information so Rubio could share it with department personnel.

The warning comes as Washington adjusts staffing at its diplomatic missions across the region.

The State Department has ordered nonessential employees and the families of U.S. government personnel to leave Saudi Arabia. The order covers the embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.

Washington is also reducing staffing at its embassies in Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan, the Associated Press reported, citing U.S. officials.

Those missions remain open, and staff are not required to leave, unlike personnel covered by the Saudi departure order. Officials linked the staffing reductions to threats from Iran and Yemen’s Houthis.