US courts Israeli opposition: Report

TEL AVIV

The Trump administration has begun establishing informal contacts with Israeli opposition figures seen as possible alternatives to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the upcoming elections, Israeli media has reported over the weekend.

Officials included individuals close to Netanyahu who have started “testing the waters” with opposition leaders as political shifts in Israel appear increasingly likely, according to Channel 12.

Among those contacted are former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party.

The report said U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration officials believe there is a real possibility of a change in Israel’s leadership and are seeking early engagement with potential future decision-makers.

Previously, the opposition was the side seeking closer ties with Washington, with limited success among Netanyahu skeptics and little progress with his allies. Now, according to the report, even figures once close to Netanyahu are exploring links with opposition camps, particularly Bennett and Eisenkot.

The report cited three main reasons for Washington’s outreach: Concerns over far-right ministers in Netanyahu’s coalition, frustration in Washington over stalled diplomatic initiatives and Israel’s strained international standing due to the Gaza war and an assessment that Netanyahu is likely to suffer a significant electoral defeat in elections expected by Oct. 27.

The two countries jointly launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28, but U.S. President Donald Trump has chastised Israel for continuing attacks on Lebanon that threatened to derail the deal with Tehran.