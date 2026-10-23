US announces local ceasefire in southern Ukraine

US announces local ceasefire in southern Ukraine

WASHINGTON
US announces local ceasefire in southern Ukraine

 

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the Russian-held city of Oleshky from Oct. 29, the White House said on Oct. 23.

Both sides agreed to suspend all military activity in the city to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and preparations for civilian evacuations through a designated safe corridor, the statement said.

The White House credited U.S. first lady Melania Trump with securing the agreement, saying she and her representative had worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders on its terms.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire,” she said in the statement, describing the remaining population as predominantly elderly and urgently needing medical care, food and clean water.

Civilian teams from both countries would assess residents’ needs, while those wishing to evacuate would receive assistance and transport to their preferred destinations, she said.

Oleshky, in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, has been held by Russian forces since February 2022.

The statement did not specify how long the ceasefire would last.

US,

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