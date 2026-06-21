UK seeks to double trade with Türkiye, says Minister Bryant

ANKARA

British Minister of State for Trade Chris Bryant said the United Kingdom wants to double its trade volume with Türkiye in the coming years.

“There is currently 28 billion pounds in annual trade between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, and we want to double this trade volume in the years ahead,” Bryant told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He noted that both countries have strong defense sectors and are seeking closer cooperation in these areas.

Bryant said there are still many sectors in which trade between Türkiye and the United Kingdom remains below its potential.

He identified services as one of the key areas for growth.

“We can do much more business together in education, design, advertising and many other fields. These are among the issues I have been discussing with Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu,” he said.

Bryant met with Bolat in Ankara last week.

Bryant also expressed confidence that the two countries would reach a much more comprehensive and advanced free trade agreement by the end of the year.

He stressed that an agreement reflecting only the economic relationship of the past would not be sufficient and said both sides should focus on the economy of the future.

“We need to think about what the world will look like in 2050, 2070 and 2080. If we can successfully implement this free trade agreement, I believe there are very bright opportunities ahead of us,” Bryant said.

Bryant added that the United Kingdom is proud of its relationship with Türkiye and wants to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.