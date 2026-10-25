Turkish universities allocated more than 871 billion liras for 2027

ANKARA

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Turkish universities are set to receive more than 871.8 billion Turkish Liras ($17.5 billion) in budget allocations for 2027, with Ankara University expected to receive the largest share at nearly 26 billion liras, according to the proposed central budget.

Ankara University is slated to receive 26 billion liras, exceeding the proposed budgets of several major public institutions, including the European Union Affairs Directorate, allocated 18.5 billion liras, and the Communications Directorate, which is set to receive 10.8 billion liras.

The university’s planned allocation also surpasses those of the Court of Cassation, the Court of Accounts, the National Palaces Administration and the Council of State.

Hacettepe University ranks second among higher education institutions, with a proposed allocation of 24.7 billion liras. Istanbul University follows with 22.4 billion liras, while Gazi University is set to receive 21.5 billion liras and Ege University 20.3 billion liras.

At the other end of the scale, the Turkish International Islamic Science and Technology University has the lowest proposed allocation ceiling, at 253 million liras. Ankara Music and Fine Arts University is next, with 998 million liras.

The budget proposal also earmarks 2.01 billion liras for the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), Türkiye’s main body overseeing the country’s university system, and 162 million liras for the Turkish Higher Education Quality Council, which is responsible for quality assurance in higher education.

The allocations are outlined in the government’s 2027 budget proposal and remain subject to the budget approval process.