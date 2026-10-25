Trump raises prospect of new Iran strikes or agreement

WASHINGTON

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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 24 Washington could launch fresh strikes on Iran as soon as the following day or reach an agreement, leaving both military action and negotiations on the table.

“We’re thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow,” Trump told reporters when asked about a possible attack. He announced no decision or timetable.

Trump said Tehran wanted an agreement but questioned whether it would honor one. He argued earlier U.S. strikes had not guaranteed Iran would permanently abandon nuclear weapons ambitions.

Separately, at a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump said he needed to stop killing Iranian leaders to establish who Washington was negotiating with. He claimed successive levels of Iran’s leadership had been eliminated.

He defended withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018 and claimed U.S. operations in 2025 and this year had destroyed Iran’s enrichment capacity.

Trump also asserted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had increased from prewar levels, without providing figures.

The remarks offered no firm course of action, combining threats of renewed intervention with the possibility of a negotiated settlement.

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran began in February, expanding into a regional conflict that remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.