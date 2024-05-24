Russia says ISIL behind deadly Moscow concert hall attack

Russia says ISIL behind deadly Moscow concert hall attack

MOSCOW
Russia says ISIL behind deadly Moscow concert hall attack

Russia on Friday said for the first time that the ISIL coordinated the March concert hall attack in Moscow, the country's deadliest terror attack in two decades.

"In the course of the investigation... it has been established that the preparations, the financing, the attack and the retreat of the terrorists were coordinated via the internet by members of ISIL,"  Alexander Bortnikov, the head of FSB, was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

ISIL has claimed responsibility on multiple occasions for the March 22 attack which killed over 140 people, but Moscow has repeatedly tried to link Ukraine and the West to the attack.

Bortnikov did not discard the Ukrainian angle in his statements on Friday, saying that "upon completing the attack, the terrorists received clear instructions to move toward the Ukrainian border, where from the other side a 'window' had been prepared for them", he said.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied involvement.

Gunmen in camouflage stormed the Crocus City Hall venue on the outskirts of Moscow before setting the building on fire.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested including the four assailants, who are all from the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan, an impoverished former Soviet republic on Afghanistan's northern border.

The United States has said it had publicly and privately warned Russia in early March that extremists were planning an attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

Unnamed U.S. intelligence officials told American media outlets after the massacre that they had told Moscow it was the Crocus City Hall specifically that ISIL was planning to attack.

Russia dismissed those warnings. Just three days before the attack, President Vladimir Putin accused Washington of "blackmail" and trying to "intimidate" Russians.

terrorist attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

    More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

  2. Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

    Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

  3. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  4. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  5. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace
Recommended
More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive
G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine
Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania

Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania
ICJ orders Israel to immediately halt offensive in Rafah

ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' offensive in Rafah
UN decries beheadings, other violence in Myanmar

UN decries beheadings, other violence in Myanmar
Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine: Orbán

Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine: Orbán
WORLD More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

Rescue teams arrived at the site of a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands Saturday, helping villagers search for hundreds of people feared dead under towering mounds of rubble and mud.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿