Major global summits set to give boost Turkish tourism

ANTALYA

Türkiye is set to become a global epicenter in 2026, anchoring three major international summits that will unite world leaders, scientists and global organizations.

Tourism industry representatives say the events will contribute to local economies and push hotel occupancy rates to 100 percent, describing 2026 as a “year of summits.”



Around 120,000 visitors are expected to travel to Türkiye for the NATO summit, COP31 and the International Astronautical Congress.

The capital Ankara is preparing to host the NATO summit on July 7-8, 2026. Heads of state and government from NATO’s 32 member countries are expected to attend the gathering.

COP31, bringing together representatives from 196 countries, will be held in Antalya from Nov. 9-20. The main venue for the conference will be the EXPO site in Antalya, marking the first time Türkiye hosts a COP meeting. State leaders, investors, scientists and representatives of non-governmental organizations are expected to gather in the city. The summit, where key issues shaping global climate policy will be discussed, is expected to attract the largest number of visitors among the three events.

Another major event will be the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026), scheduled for Oct. 5-9 at the Antalya NEST Congress Center. The congress will be held in Türkiye for the first and will bring together space agencies, technology companies, academics and astronauts.

Tourism professionals say hosting the three major international events will contribute to local economies and strengthen Türkiye’s international profile in the meetings and congress tourism sector. They expect hotel occupancy rates to reach 100 percent during the events.

Hamit Kuk, a board member of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said international events make a significant contribution to the country’s promotion.

Kuk said strong participation is expected at COP31, adding that Antalya could welcome some 80,000 to 100,000 foreign visitors from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20. He also said the International Astronautical Congress, which will take place before COP31, is expected to draw significant attendance.

Recep Yavuz, head of the Tourism Working Group of the Antalya City Council, said the three international events hosted by Antalya could transform the city’s future.

“IAC 2026, the Antalya Tourism Fair and COP31 will put Antalya on the world agenda not only as a sea, sand and sun destination, but also as a center for science, technology, tourism and global diplomacy,” Yavuz said.

He noted that institutions such as NASA, the European Space Agency, JAXA and ISRO, as well as technology companies including SpaceX, Boeing and Airbus, are expected to attend IAC 2026 in Antalya.

Yavuz expects a total of 150,000 participants to attend the three events in Antalya.

Tourism activity related to the NATO summit in Ankara is expected to begin on July 1 and continue through July 15. Birol Akman, chairman of the Association of Tourism Operators of Anatolian Ankara (ATİD), said hotel occupancy rates in the capital have already reached 100 percent for the summit period.

“Especially our five-star hotels are fully booked. During the NATO summit, all of our three- and four-star hotels will also reach 100 percent occupancy,” Akman said.

He added that more than 10,000 participants are expected to attend the NATO summit.