Judicial reform plan aims to speed up court proceedings in Türkiye

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on June 22 submitted a major judicial reform package to parliament aimed at shortening lengthy court proceedings, a longstanding problem in the country’s legal system.

“The fundamental philosophy of the new judicial package is to prevent delays in judicial proceedings,” AKP Deputy Parliamentary head Muhammed Emin Akbaşoğlu told reporters, noting that the draft legislation consists of 30 articles.

One of the most notable provisions introduces a legal limit on the time between court hearings, setting a maximum interval of three months.

The measure is expected to address a chronic issue in Türkiye’s judicial system, where hearings are often scheduled seven to eight months apart, causing trials to drag on for years before reaching a verdict.

Akbaşoğlu also announced plans to expand the scope of administrative courts. Under the proposed changes, certain administrative disputes will be eligible for adjudication by a single judge rather than a panel.

“Beginning in 2026, annulment and full-remedy lawsuits involving claims of up to 486,000 Turkish Liras, as well as specific disputes concerning students and public officials, will be resolved swiftly by a single judge,” he said.

The reform package also seeks to limit the use of expert witnesses, which are widely viewed as a major factor contributing to lengthy proceedings.

Expert opinions will only be requested in matters requiring technical expertise.

“We are explicitly making it a disciplinary offense to seek expert opinions in cases that can be resolved through the legal knowledge required of judges and prosecutors,” Akbaşoğlu stated.

The proposal further aims to increase the use of technology in judicial proceedings by expanding e-hearings and electronic notification systems.

In another measure designed to facilitate public access to legal services, document copies requested from notaries will be delivered electronically to parties free of charge.

The legislation includes provisions on data retention, allowing data extracted from computers and mobile phones to be stored for up to 15 years, while DNA records could be retained for 20 years.

In inheritance disputes involving real estate sales, a new mechanism would grant heirs priority participation in auction proceedings before other bidders are allowed to enter.

Justice Minister Yılmaz had previously expressed concern over prolonged litigation and signaled that reforms were forthcoming.

“Judges should not take offense, but why has a divorce case remained unresolved for eight years? If a judge cannot provide a reasonable justification, they will have to bear the consequences,” Tunç said.

“Why should a rent determination lawsuit take four years? Why should an eviction case last five years?”

The bill will first be debated and voted on in the relevant parliamentary committee. If approved, it will proceed to the General Assembly for a full parliamentary vote and will become law upon publication in the Official Gazette.