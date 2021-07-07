Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

PORT-AU-PRINCE-The Associated Press

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

Moise's wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act," adding that Haiti's National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late on July 6 comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.