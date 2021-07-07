Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

  • July 07 2021 13:36:01

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

PORT-AU-PRINCE-The Associated Press
Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

Moise's wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act," adding that Haiti's National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late on July 6 comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

assasination ,

TURKEY Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan

  2. Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

    Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

  3. Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

    Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

  4. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  5. Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts

    Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts
Recommended
Australia’s largest city Sydney locks down for third week

Australia’s largest city Sydney locks down for third week
Iran takes steps to make enriched uranium metal

Iran takes steps to make enriched uranium metal
US hosts high-level Saudi visit after Khashoggi killing

US hosts high-level Saudi visit after Khashoggi killing
No survivors from plane crash in Russias far east, rescue officials say

No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say
Austria’s former far-right leader on trial for corruption

Austria’s former far-right leader on trial for corruption
Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal

Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal
WORLD Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

ECONOMY Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

A visible pipeline of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation on July 7.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.