Gaza genocide shows urgency in UN restructuring: Erdoğan

Gaza genocide shows urgency in UN restructuring: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Gaza genocide shows urgency in UN restructuring: Erdoğan

AA Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again demanded a structural overhaul of the UN Security Council, stressing that ongoing global conflicts — especially the genocide in Gaza — demonstrate the urgency for a fairer international system.

“Restructuring the U.N. Security Council into a fairer, more inclusive body capable of meeting the expectations of the international community has become particularly significant,” Erdoğan said in his message on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the organization over the weekend.

“The crises and conflicts across various regions of the world, particularly the genocide in Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 74,000 Gazans, clearly demonstrate the sheer urgency of this need,” he stated.

Erdoğan has been a staunch supporter of a radical reform of the U.N. Security Council with the representation of only five permanent members that have a veto right. His “the world is bigger than five” motto has gained international attention and support.

The U.N. has assumed a significant responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and for promoting development and prosperity since it was founded in the aftermath of World War II, Erdoğan recalled.

“The global challenges we face today, including wars, humanitarian catastrophes, climate change, hunger and poverty, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia, indicate that the importance of the U.N.’s founding mission has not diminished but has, on the contrary, increased even further,” he said.

The president also underlined that all nations must uphold the U.N. Charter more resolutely and support reforms aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the primary bodies of the bloc so that the international body should fulfill its tasks.

“In this spirit, we support the UN80 Initiative launched by the Secretary-General and work closely with the Organization toward our goal of making Istanbul a United Nations hub,” Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye,

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