EU countries lead overseas investments, shows survey

ANKARA

Turkish investors held 2,251 direct investments across 128 countries at the end of 2025, with European Union (EU) countries attracting the largest share, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

The combined capital position of overseas investments by individuals and legal entities resident in Türkiye reached $69.2 billion, up from $60.1 billion in 2024.

According to the Ministry’s Overseas Investment Survey, 846 investments were located in EU countries, accounting for 38.3 percent of the total. Another 464 investments were in other European countries, including the United Kingdom, Russia, the Balkans, Switzerland, Norway and Eastern Europe.

EU countries also ranked first in terms of capital position, with a 53.1 percent share and $36.7 billion. Other European countries followed with $18.1 billion, representing 26.2 percent of the total. North America accounted for $3.9 billion, while other Asian countries attracted a similar amount. The Near and Middle East Asia region recorded a capital position of $2.8 billion.

The Netherlands was the leading destination country, hosting 223 investments with a capital position of $26.1 billion. Jersey followed with $4.8 billion despite having only four investments.

The U.K. hosted 125 investments with a capital position of $3.9 billion, while the U.S. accounted for 209 investments valued at $3.8 billion.

By sector, financial and insurance activities accounted for 62 percent of Türkiye’s overseas capital position, with holding companies representing the largest share. Mining and quarrying followed with 7.8 percent, ahead of wholesale and retail trade, basic metals manufacturing, transportation and storage, food and beverage manufacturing, accommodation and food services and construction.