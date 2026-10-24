Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated five museums at Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace on Oct. 24 following a seven-year restoration of the historic Darphane-i Amire complex.

The former Ottoman mint, in the palace’s first courtyard, now houses museums dedicated to porcelain, calligraphy, weapons, maps and industrial and minting equipment. Public visits are scheduled to begin on Oct. 25.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoğan said the museums would display 10,500 artifacts from Topkapı Palace’s collections across 46 halls in the 17,000-square-meter complex.

More than 2,000 works of calligraphy previously kept in storage will be exhibited for the first time in 12 halls, he said.

Erdoğan rejected earlier claims that the site was being restored for use as his own office or palace.

“These museums have provided the best answer to those who shamelessly attacked us,” he said.

He stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations, criticizing past policies that he said had sought to sever the nation’s ties with its history and culture.

Erdoğan also said restoration work at Edirne Palace, another former Ottoman royal residence, was expected to be completed in 2027.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul Bar Association elects new president

Istanbul Bar Association elects new president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Bar Association elects new president

    Istanbul Bar Association elects new president

  2. Istanbul braces for new round of flooding

    Istanbul braces for new round of flooding

  3. Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve

    Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve

  4. Central Bank moves to support corporate bond market liquidity

    Central Bank moves to support corporate bond market liquidity

  5. Medium- and high-tech products account for 58 pct of Türkiye free zone exports

    Medium- and high-tech products account for 58 pct of Türkiye free zone exports
Recommended
Istanbul Bar Association elects new president

Istanbul Bar Association elects new president
Istanbul braces for new round of flooding

Istanbul braces for new round of flooding
TTK to host 20th Turkish History Congress in Ankara

TTK to host 20th Turkish History Congress in Ankara
Türkiye converts food waste into animal feed in 74 provinces

Türkiye converts food waste into animal feed in 74 provinces
Türkiye hosts talks to unify Libya’s rival forces

Türkiye hosts talks to unify Libya’s rival forces
Türkiye urges Greece to respect minority’s choice of muftis

Türkiye urges Greece to respect minority’s choice of muftis
CHP to vote in favor of Mecca defense pact

CHP to vote in favor of Mecca defense pact
WORLD Mecca pact members to meet Iranian leaders in Tehran

Mecca pact members to meet Iranian leaders in Tehran

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın is due to join Saudi and Pakistani officials in Tehran on Oct. 26 for regional security talks aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States.
ECONOMY Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve

Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted confidence index fell in the services sector in October, while confidence improved in the retail trade and construction sectors compared with the previous month.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿