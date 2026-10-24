Erdoğan opens five new museums at Topkapı Palace

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated five museums at Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace on Oct. 24 following a seven-year restoration of the historic Darphane-i Amire complex.

The former Ottoman mint, in the palace’s first courtyard, now houses museums dedicated to porcelain, calligraphy, weapons, maps and industrial and minting equipment. Public visits are scheduled to begin on Oct. 25.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoğan said the museums would display 10,500 artifacts from Topkapı Palace’s collections across 46 halls in the 17,000-square-meter complex.

More than 2,000 works of calligraphy previously kept in storage will be exhibited for the first time in 12 halls, he said.

Erdoğan rejected earlier claims that the site was being restored for use as his own office or palace.

“These museums have provided the best answer to those who shamelessly attacked us,” he said.

He stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations, criticizing past policies that he said had sought to sever the nation’s ties with its history and culture.

Erdoğan also said restoration work at Edirne Palace, another former Ottoman royal residence, was expected to be completed in 2027.