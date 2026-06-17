At least 58 states, territories contaminated by mines: UN

At least 58 states, territories contaminated by mines: UN

GENEVA
At least 58 states, territories contaminated by mines: UN

Members of the Defense Ministry clear landmines left behind by the Syrian army during the war, in agricultural land south of Idlib, Syria, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

At least 58 states and territories are contaminated by anti-personnel mines, the U.N. rights chief said on June 16, with heavy civilian casualties in Myanmar, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"It is deeply troubling that almost 30 years since the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty was adopted, these explosive weapons continue to kill and injure people — often decades after they were placed," Volker Türk said in a statement.

"It is essential that all states recommit to putting an end to the production, use and transfer of these weapons and redouble their efforts to cooperate in clearing mines already placed."

Türk produced a report on the situation, drawing on information from governments, NGOs, humanitarian organizations and civil society.

At least 945 people were killed and 4,325 injured by landmines and explosive remnants of war in 2024 alone, it said, citing the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor.

"Among victims where the status as military or civilian was known, civilians made up approximately 90 percent of all recorded casualties in 2024," the report said.

The states with the highest number of casualties in 2024 were Myanmar with 2,029, Syria with 1,015, then Afghanistan with 624, followed by Ukraine, Nigeria, Mali, Yemen and Burkina Faso, which each recorded more than 200 casualties.

In a separate statement, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines said mines and explosive remnants of war, including cluster munitions, killed or injured more than 5,000 people in 2025 — again with the vast majority being civilians.

Türk's office noted that children make up more than 40 percent of all civilian casualties of anti-personnel mines recorded since 1999.

Besides killing and maiming, anti-personnel mines turn areas into no-go zones, Türk's office said, hampering rights, prolonging displacement and stopping land from being used for agriculture.

While the Ottawa mine ban convention has 162 states parties, Türk noted that other countries with considerable stockpiles are not yet members.

Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland recently withdrew, and Ukraine is suspending its implementation.

"States that have not yet ratified the treaty should promptly do so and those that have withdrawn should quickly rejoin," said Türk.

He hailed Lebanon's recent decision to join the Ottawa convention, despite the war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Türk's report said that in the seven years to 2025, contributions to the U.N. Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action sharply decreased from $125 million to $46 million.

UN,

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