New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry

  • October 23 2019 09:34:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
There is no need to carry out a new operation in northern Syria at this stage outside of Turkey's current operation area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a written statement on Oct. 23.

"Turkey will never allow a terrorist corridor to be formed south of its borders, and our fight against terrorism will continue with determination," the ministry said, referring to Operation Peace Spring, which aims to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River.

The statement underlined that at the end of a 120-hour pause, the U.S. reported that the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group from the region was completed.

It also stressed that within the scope of an agreement reached on Oct. 22 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's coastal city of Sochi, joint work with Russia will begin as of Oct. 23.

