Turkey's efforts prevented terror state in N Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  • October 23 2019 11:50:00

Turkey's efforts prevented terror state in N Syria: Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA
Turkeys efforts prevented terror state in N Syria: Çavuşoğlu

Turkey's anti-terror efforts in Syria defeated the establishment of a terror state in the war-weary country, Turkish foreign minister said on Oct. 23.

"Turkey's efforts have prevented the establishment of a terror state in northern Syria," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

Addressing Turkey's recent counter-terrorism push in northern Syria, Çavuşoğlu called Operation Peace Spring “a milestone in Syria's future."

“World's two biggest powers accept the legitimacy of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria,” Çavuşoğlu said referring to the U.S. and Russia.

He said the deal with Russia would continue until a lasting political solution for Syria is reached. 

YPG/PKK terrorists will be retreated 30 kilometers [18 miles] south of the Turkish border in Syria, including the northeastern Qamishli city, Çavuşoğlu added.

The minister also said that the Assad regime 'has no capacity' to implement 1998 Adana deal between Turkey and Syria. 

"We have no direct contact with Syrian regime," he added.

The Adana Protocol, signed between Turkey and Syria in 1998, stipulates the latter’s cessation of its support to the PKK is believed to provide the necessary foundation of a potential Ankara-Damascus dialogue.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

    Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

  2. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  3. Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

    Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

  4. Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

    Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

  5. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts
Recommended
Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord
Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson
Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia

Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping
Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation
European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

WORLD 39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England, British police says
ECONOMY School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

The first school break of the 2019-2020 education year, which will take place between Nov. 18-22, will boost tourism as there is high demand especially for tour packages, sector players have told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid defeats Turkish giants Galatasaray 1-0 in Group A match at Türk Telekom Stadium in UEFA Champions League