Turkey's efforts prevented terror state in N Syria: Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA

Turkey's anti-terror efforts in Syria defeated the establishment of a terror state in the war-weary country, Turkish foreign minister said on Oct. 23.

"Turkey's efforts have prevented the establishment of a terror state in northern Syria," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

Addressing Turkey's recent counter-terrorism push in northern Syria, Çavuşoğlu called Operation Peace Spring “a milestone in Syria's future."

“World's two biggest powers accept the legitimacy of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria,” Çavuşoğlu said referring to the U.S. and Russia.

He said the deal with Russia would continue until a lasting political solution for Syria is reached.

YPG/PKK terrorists will be retreated 30 kilometers [18 miles] south of the Turkish border in Syria, including the northeastern Qamishli city, Çavuşoğlu added.

The minister also said that the Assad regime 'has no capacity' to implement 1998 Adana deal between Turkey and Syria.

"We have no direct contact with Syrian regime," he added.

The Adana Protocol, signed between Turkey and Syria in 1998, stipulates the latter’s cessation of its support to the PKK is believed to provide the necessary foundation of a potential Ankara-Damascus dialogue.