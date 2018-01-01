Japan’s government approved a record military budget on Dec. 22 but did not earmark enough extra money to stop a splurge on U.S.-made ballistic missile defense kit from putting a squeeze on funding for an ambitious domestic jet fighter project.
South Korean guards fired up to 20 warning shots at North Korean troops searching for a soldier who had defected yesterday, Yonhap news agency said, after officials in the South confirmed the latest defection across the heavily militarized border.
Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of South Africa’s governing ANC party, said yesterday he aims to stamp out corruption and pursue a policy of “radical economic transformation” that will speed up expropriation of land without compensation.
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, responding to escalating Republican attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said on Dec. 20 that if President Donald Trump fires Mueller, it “has the potential to provoke a constitutional crisis.”
Followers of the U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen have reportedly paid for the hotel expenses of a judge in the case regarding former Turkish state bank executive, who has been accused of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.
The Kremlin on Dec. 20 dismissed U.N. accusations of human rights “violations” and “discrimination,” in particular against the Crimean Tatar population on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Tehran strongly denied on Dec. 20 that it had supplied weapons to Yemeni rebels which they used in attacks on its archfoe Saudi Arabia as alleged by both Riyadh and Washington.
Catalonia headed into a 24-hour campaigning blackout on Dec. 20 on the eve of a knife-edge vote, a potential turning point in the Spanish region’s hotly disputed independence crisis.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defended on Dec. 20 his decision to charter a private aircraft at a cost of 350,000 euros ($415,000) to bring him and a delegation back from Tokyo earlier this month.
South Korean President Moon Jae-In has proposed delaying annual joint military exercises with the U.S. in an effort to reduce tensions with the nuclear-armed North during next year’s Winter Olympics.