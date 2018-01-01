World

WORLD Trump approves $393 million weapons list for Syria

Trump approves $393 million weapons list for Syria
WORLD Dutch premier seeks to fix ‘cold’ relations with Turkey

Dutch premier seeks to fix ‘cold’ relations with Turkey

WORLD Three Turks detained in East Jerusalem released on bail

Three Turks detained in East Jerusalem released on bail
WORLD US jury in trial of Turkish banker shows signs of division

US jury in trial of Turkish banker shows signs of division
WORLD Germany hopeful of better Turkey ties after releases: FM Gabriel

Germany hopeful of better Turkey ties after releases: FM Gabriel
WORLD Two men plead guilty to assault after brawl near Turkey’s embassy in US

Two men plead guilty to assault after brawl near Turkey’s embassy in US
WORLD UN denounces US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

UN denounces US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
WORLD Major powers seek to hold Sochi congress for Syria in late January

Major powers seek to hold Sochi congress for Syria in late January
WORLD Australia to end air strikes in Iraq and Syria, bring Super Hornets home

Australia to end air strikes in Iraq and Syria, bring Super Hornets home
WORLD Abbas rules out US peace plan after Jerusalem decision

Abbas rules out US peace plan after Jerusalem decision

WORLD Stop meddling in foreign elections, UK’s Johnson tells Russian hosts

Stop meddling in foreign elections, UK’s Johnson tells Russian hosts
Cuba postpones historic replacement of Castro

Cuba postpones historic replacement of Castro

Communist-run Cuba extended the term of its current leadership to April on Dec. 21, signaling a two-month delay in the historic handover from Raul Castro to a new president, while announcing tighter regulations on the non-state sector.
WORLD Explosion damages Athens court facility

Explosion damages Athens court facility

A powerful explosion damaged a court complex in central Athens early on Dec. 22, hours after Parliament voted to crackdown on anti-bailout protesters who gather regularly at the building.
WORLD California evacuation orders lifted

California evacuation orders lifted

Authorities have lifted evacuation orders imposed as the massive Thomas fire scorched swaths of southern California, they said on Dec. 21, as firefighters moved closer to victory over the destructive inferno.
WORLD Japan OKs record arms spending that favors US equipment

Japan OKs record arms spending that favors US equipment

Japan’s government approved a record military budget on Dec. 22 but did not earmark enough extra money to stop a splurge on U.S.-made ballistic missile defense kit from putting a squeeze on funding for an ambitious domestic jet fighter project.
Catalan separatists regain majority in regional election WORLD

Catalan separatists regain majority in regional election
Second day of jury deliberation for Turkish banker ends with no verdict WORLD

Second day of jury deliberation for Turkish banker ends with no verdict
Syria opposition urges Russia to push Damascus over peace settlement WORLD

Syria opposition urges Russia to push Damascus over peace settlement

UK-Iranian prisoner could be released in weeks WORLD

UK-Iranian prisoner could be released in weeks
Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN ‘house of lies’ WORLD

Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN ‘house of lies’
EU triggers unprecedented process against Poland WORLD

EU triggers unprecedented process against Poland
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish youth overwhelmingly against ‘other,’ study says

    Turkish youth overwhelmingly against ‘other,’ study says

  2. Turkish parliament approves 2018 budget

    Turkish parliament approves 2018 budget

  3. UAE embassy street name in Turkish capital to be named after Ottoman pasha amid row

    UAE embassy street name in Turkish capital to be named after Ottoman pasha amid row

  4. Money spoiled you: Erdoğan slams UAE FM in Ottoman Pasha row

    Money spoiled you: Erdoğan slams UAE FM in Ottoman Pasha row

  5. CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu criticizes Erdoğan’s ‘silence’ on Zarrab case

    CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu criticizes Erdoğan’s ‘silence’ on Zarrab case
North Korea soldier defects to the South WORLD

North Korea soldier defects to the South

South Korean guards fired up to 20 warning shots at North Korean troops searching for a soldier who had defected yesterday, Yonhap news agency said, after officials in the South confirmed the latest defection across the heavily militarized border.
New ANC leader aims to fight corruption WORLD

New ANC leader aims to fight corruption

Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of South Africa’s governing ANC party, said yesterday he aims to stamp out corruption and pursue a policy of “radical economic transformation” that will speed up expropriation of land without compensation.
Democrats warn Trump against firing Mueller WORLD

Democrats warn Trump against firing Mueller

The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, responding to escalating Republican attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said on Dec. 20 that if President Donald Trump fires Mueller, it “has the potential to provoke a constitutional crisis.”
13 hurt as car deliberately hits crowd in Melbourne: police WORLD

13 hurt as car deliberately hits crowd in Melbourne: police

A car ploughed into a crowd in Australia’s second-largest city on Dec. 21 in what police said was a “deliberate act” that left more than a dozen people injured, some of them seriously.

Gülenists ‘paid for’ Turkey hotel expenses of judge in Iran sanctions case WORLD

Gülenists ‘paid for’ Turkey hotel expenses of judge in Iran sanctions case

Followers of the U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen have reportedly paid for the hotel expenses of a judge in the case regarding former Turkish state bank executive, who has been accused of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.
Russia rejects UN accusations over Crimean Tatars WORLD

Russia rejects UN accusations over Crimean Tatars

The Kremlin on Dec. 20 dismissed U.N. accusations of human rights “violations” and “discrimination,” in particular against the Crimean Tatar population on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Iran ‘strongly denies’ arming Yemen rebels WORLD

Iran ‘strongly denies’ arming Yemen rebels

Tehran strongly denied on Dec. 20 that it had supplied weapons to Yemeni rebels which they used in attacks on its archfoe Saudi Arabia as alleged by both Riyadh and Washington.
Austrian gov’t ‘will be judged on its actions’ WORLD

Austrian gov’t ‘will be judged on its actions’

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said Dec. 19 he had no bias against Austria’s new government, which includes a far-right party, adding it would be judged on its actions.
Campaigns go silent ahead of knife-edge Catalan vote WORLD

Campaigns go silent ahead of knife-edge Catalan vote

Catalonia headed into a 24-hour campaigning blackout on Dec. 20 on the eve of a knife-edge vote, a potential turning point in the Spanish region’s hotly disputed independence crisis.
French PM defends 350,000-euro flight WORLD

French PM defends 350,000-euro flight

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defended on Dec. 20 his decision to charter a private aircraft at a cost of 350,000 euros ($415,000) to bring him and a delegation back from Tokyo earlier this month.
S. Korea seeks US military drill delay for Olympics WORLD

S. Korea seeks US military drill delay for Olympics

South Korean President Moon Jae-In has proposed delaying annual joint military exercises with the U.S. in an effort to reduce tensions with the nuclear-armed North during next year’s Winter Olympics.
Japan ‘aiding in illegal ivory trade’ WORLD

Japan ‘aiding in illegal ivory trade’

Japan’s lax controls over its domestic stock of ivory are encouraging illegal exports to other countries and undermining efforts to end trafficking in elephant tusks, a report said on Dec. 20.