US confirms PKK/YPG withdrawal from Turkish op area

  • October 23 2019 09:41:00

US confirms PKK/YPG withdrawal from Turkish op area

WASHINGTON
US confirms PKK/YPG withdrawal from Turkish op area

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed late on Oct. 23 that the PKK/YPG terror group had withdrawn from the area in northern Syria where Turkey has been conducting Operation Peace Spring.

U.S. military officials have informed their Turkish counterparts about the withdrawal, Pompeo told Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu by phone, according to diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence sayid that a five-day cease-fire in Syria has held and that negotiations continue for a permanent cease-fire.

Pence said the U.S. “may well give the international community an opportunity to establish a safe zone in Syria.”

He added that such a safe zone would ensure peace for everyone in the war-torn region.

Pence's remarks came during a speech at an Oct. 22 night dinner in Washington.

'US did not sign up to defend PKK/YPG'

The U.S. did not pledge to defend the PKK/YPG terror group against Turkey, the nation's defense chief said on Oct. 22.

"We didn't sign up to fight a war to defend the Kurds against a longstanding NATO ally and certainly did not sign up to help them establish an autonomous Kurdish state,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper, referring to the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization.

Esper was speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

He said the U.S. relationship with the YPG in northern Syria goes back to the Obama administration and is continuing with the Trump administration but reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Turkey's security.

"Turkey is a longstanding NATO ally. We're not going to go to war against a NATO ally and certainly not with regard to a border that we didn't sign up to defend in the first place," he added.

Esper said he has been working with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar since taking office to establish a safe zone in northern Syria.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

    Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

  2. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  3. Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

    Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

  4. Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

    Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

  5. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts
Recommended
39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England
Death toll rises to 15 as violence wracks Chile for 5th day

Death toll rises to 15 as violence wracks Chile for 5th day
Riots erupt in Bolivia after Evo Morales victory

Riots erupt in Bolivia after Evo Morales victory
Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’

Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’
Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests

Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests
Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan
WORLD 39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England, British police says
ECONOMY School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

The first school break of the 2019-2020 education year, which will take place between Nov. 18-22, will boost tourism as there is high demand especially for tour packages, sector players have told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid defeats Turkish giants Galatasaray 1-0 in Group A match at Türk Telekom Stadium in UEFA Champions League