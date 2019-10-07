US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 7 confirmed that the U.S. troops started withdrawing from positions in northern Syria and pledged to secure the border.

"After our conversation yesterday [on Oct. 6] evening, as Mr. President [Donald Trump] stated, the retreat has begun," Erdoğan told reporters at Ankara's Esenboğa International Airport before his departure for a two-day visit to Serbia.

Erdoğan on Oct. 5 said Turkey is ready for an operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to clear the region of terrorists.

"We have completed our preparations and action plan, the necessary instructions were given," he had said.

"It is maybe today or tomorrow the time to clear the way for [our] peace efforts which is set and the process for them was started. We will carry out a ground and air operation,” Erdoğan said.

"Our aim is, I underline it, to shower east of the Euphrates with peace," he added.

Turkey rid an area of 4,000 square kilometers (1,544 square miles) in Syria of terrorist groups in two separate cross-border operations, Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan and Trump on Oct. 6 exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as the planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria in a phone call, according to a statement from Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

The U.S. on Oct. 6 ruled out any assistance of involvement in Turkey's planned operation in northern Syria, a statement from White House said.

Turkey will soon carry out its "long-planned operation" into northern Syria, the statement added.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [Daesh] territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," said the statement, using an alternate name for the terror group Daesh.

Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Oct. 7 that Turkey is determined to ensure the country's security by clearing the region from the terrorists.

"Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we have supported the territorial integrity of this country, and we will continue to support it. We are determined to ensure the survival and security of our country by clearing the region from terrorists," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Turkey will contribute to peace and stability in Syria, he added.

Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Oct. 7 about Turkey's potential operation to northern Syria that Turkey does not have designs on any country's territory.

"As part of the Syria's territorial integrity, the safe zone plan has two purposes, to secure our borders by eliminating terror elements and to ensure the safe return of refugees," İbrahim Kalın said on Twitter.

Turkey is strong and determined, he added.

Furthermore, the Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter early on Oct. 7 that Turkey's fight against terrorism continues both within and outside the country's borders.

The main element of this struggle is the strategy of eradicating terror completely at its source and Turkey's fight would continue until peace is fully established, he added.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also included setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with.

Turkish officials have complained of U.S. stalling on properly setting up the safe zone, saying that if this continues, Turkey could establish the zone single-handedly, and also could launch a counter-terrorist military operation in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.