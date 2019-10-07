US says will not back Turkey's planned Syria operation

  • October 07 2019 10:27:00

US says will not back Turkey's planned Syria operation

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
US says will not back Turkeys planned Syria operation

The U.S. on Oct. 6 ruled out any assistance or involvement in Turkey's planned operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

In a statement, the White House said Turkey will soon carry out its "long-planned operation" into northern Syria.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [Daesh] territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," said the statement, using an alternate name for the terror group Daesh.

It came hours after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, during which a November meeting was planned, according to Turkish presidential sources.

Erdoğan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as the planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.

But Turkey has stressed the continuing threat from YPG/PKK terrorists, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group which has killed some 40,000 people in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

The U.S. statement added: "Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial 'Caliphate' by the United States."

The U.S. also accused France, Germany, and other European nations of dragging their feet in failing to take back captured Daesh fighters.

"The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer," it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

    ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

    Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

  3. Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

    Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

  4. Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

    Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

  5. Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

    Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?
Recommended
Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister
North Korean negotiator says new talks depend on US attitude

North Korean negotiator says new talks depend on US attitude
Iraq blames malicious hands as toll from unrest tops 100

Iraq blames 'malicious' hands as toll from unrest tops 100
Second whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine scandal comes forward: Lawyer

Second whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine scandal comes forward: Lawyer
Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry
N Korean, US officials at nuclear talks after latest missile test

N Korean, US officials at nuclear talks after latest missile test
WORLD Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany’s interior minister on Oct. 6 called for closer cooperation with Turkey to handle the refugee and migration crisis.
ECONOMY Turkeys services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to hit its historical high by reaching $52 billion at the end of 2019, the general secretary of Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Oct. 5.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.