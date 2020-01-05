Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Iran, Iraq

  January 05 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke with his U.S. counterpart over the phone on Jan. 4, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu and Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in Iraq and Iran, as well as bilateral issues.

Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was killed when a U.S. drone struck his convoy outside Baghdad's airport on Jan. 3.

The Iranian general's slaying marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from nuclear pact world power struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting an attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, and planning to carry out additional attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.

