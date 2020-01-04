Turkish, Iranian top diplomats talk over Soleimani's killing

ANKARA

The Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers spoke over the phone on Jan. 4, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif discussed the killing of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on earlier in the day to discuss recent developments in the region. He also held a phone conversation with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor as well.

The two discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya, and Iraq, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency has reported earlier on Jan. 4, citing diplomatic sources.

According to a statement by Russian foreign ministry, Lavrov too spoke with Zarif on Jan. 4.

"Lavrov expressed his condolences over the killing," read the statement said. "The ministers stressed that such actions by the United States grossly violate the norms of international law."

France discusses Middle East tensions with Germany and China

In the meantime, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had discussed the situation in the Middle East on Jan. 4 with his German and Chinese counterparts, and added that all three had agreed on the need to avoid any escalation in tensions.

Le Drian said he had held a telephone conversation on Jan. 4 with German foreign minister Heiko Maas and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

"We all noted in particular our agreement in the importance of preserving the stability and sovereignty of Iraq, and the whole of the region in general, as well as the need for Iran to avoid any new violation of the Vienna Agreement," added Le Drian.

'US should use dialogue for solutions'

Chinese foreign minister also held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, saying the U.S. should stop abusing the use of force and seek solutions via dialogue.

The risky behaviour of the U.S. military violates the basic norms of international relations and will worsen tensions and turbulence in the region, Wang Yi told Zarif.

China will play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East Gulf region, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang on the call.

Qatari FM visits Iran

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was also part of Zarif's diplomatic traffic following Soleimani's killing, Anadolu Agency has reported, citing IRNA news agency.

Speaking during the meeting, Zarif held the U.S. administration responsible for the consequences of Soleimani's killing.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek tensions in the region, but the presence and interference of the foreign and extra-regional forces have caused instability, insecurity and escalation of tensions in our delicate region," he said.

The Qatari minister, for his part, described the situation as "delicate and worrying", calling for easing tension and restoring calm to the

region.

During his visit, the Qatari minister is also expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.