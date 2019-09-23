Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  • September 23 2019 09:22:00

Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

NEW YORK- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 22 discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.     

Erdoğan and Trump spoke over the phone, according to a statement by the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan also hosted South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham at Peninsula Hotel.

President Erdoğan on Sept. 21 arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of U.N. General Assembly.

Earlier, Erdoğan said he would address international peace and security issues at the U.N. General Assembly on the first day of the General Debate on Sept. 24.

Erdoğan vows to unmask FETÖ worldwide

Erdogan also on Sept. 22 vowed to unveil the true face worldwide of FETÖ, the group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.         

Erdoğan was speaking at an event organized by Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) and Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) in New York.         

The president said FETÖ has abused Turkish people for 40 years, touting service education, and financial favor and built a criminal network operating in 150 countries across the world.         

"The biggest feature of FETÖ is that it has no sacred value, [it has a] principle to abuse. [Telling] Lies, slander, [and] hypocrisy are their characteristics," said Erdoğan.         

"Together with you, we will unmask in the entire world this terror group, which martyred 251 people on July 15 night."          

"Until all coup plotters are brought to justice, we will not quit going after them," said the president.         

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.         

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.         

Erdoğan said Turkey is taking necessary steps for extradition of Gülen and to halt its all operations in the U.S.         

Later, the president told reporters that pro-FETÖ figures in the U.S. are making efforts to harm Ankara-Washington relations and cause unrest among Muslims.         

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said that Gülen's cult uses American taxpayers' money and therefore his cult is not only Turkey's problem but Americans' as well.    

Gülen cult uses American taxpayers' money: Presidential aide
Gülen cult uses American taxpayers money: Presidential aide

In his remarks, Erdoğan said Turkey will also continue to back Palestinian cause, saying Palestine is a "red line" for Turkey.         

"No power, threat can prevent us from protecting the law of Palestine," said Erdoğan.         

"Jerusalem cause is not only the cause of a handful of Muslims in Palestine but the dignity of the 1.7-billion Islamic world."         

He also said Turkey continues to seek justice for murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Mohammad Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected prime minister.         

Morsi died of a sudden heart attack in June while he was in court. He was ousted in a military coup in 2013.         

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and contributor to The Washington Post, who was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.         

Speaking about terror groups, the Turkish president said that besides harming Muslims, the groups such as Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, al-Shabab and FETÖ provide enemies of Islam ground for abuse.     

UN,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

    Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  2. Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

    Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

  3. Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

    Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

  4. Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

    Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

  5. 52 mln tourist target to be met, says culture minister

    52 mln tourist target to be met, says culture minister
Recommended
US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold
Gülen cult uses American taxpayers money: Presidential aide

Gülen cult uses American taxpayers' money: Presidential aide

Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties
Turkey, US hold 6th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Turkey, US hold 6th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Preparations completed along the border for safe zone: Erdoğan

Preparations completed along the border for safe zone: Erdoğan

Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed
WORLD UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sept. 23.
ECONOMY Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

Hours after the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, Turkish authorities moved to reassure tourists in Turkey who booked and paid for their holidays through the iconic firm.

SPORTS Hearing impairment not obstacle for athletes

Hearing impairment not obstacle for athletes

Athletes with hearing impairment do not need any extra equipment while playing sports, according to head of a sports federation.