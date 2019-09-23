Gülen cult uses American taxpayers' money: Presidential aide

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Presidential Communications Director on Sept. 22 said that Fetullah Gulen's cult uses American taxpayers' money and therefore his cult is not only Turkey's problem but Americans' as well.

“Dear Americans, you are very wrong if you believe Fetullah Gülen's cult is only Turkey's problem,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter also sharing a video about Fetullah Gulen and his organization FETÖ.

“Fetullah Gülen controls his evil and criminal network, FETÖ, that has tentacles across the globe,” the video says.

The video reveals FETÖ charter school network in the U.S.

“FETÖ has around 200 schools in the U.S. where 60,000 students study. The charter school system has been used by FETÖ to illegally funnel money and provide fraudulent jobs to its followers,” according to the video.

“The FETÖ network in the U.S. is much more influential than you think. They bribe politicians. Thanks to this corrupt scheme, FETO enjoys powerful support in the U.S. Did you elect these politicians to represent your interests or promote a cult's dangerous activities?” the video asks American taxpayers.

“They're very skilled at manipulating the system. They disguise their true agenda. Don't be fooled. Don't let them get away with financing a criminal scheme through American taxpayers' funds and hold [all relevant] people accountable who protect them.”

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.