Turkish-US center for Syria safe zone to start soon: Defense minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Joint Operations Center, to coordinate actions in the Syria safe zone, will start functioning from next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Aug. 16.

Akar along with Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, and commanders of the land, air, and naval forces visited the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, to inspect troops preparing to set up a Turkish-U.S. Joint Operations Center.

Akar said that the timetable for establishment of the Center was implemented smoothly and as per schedule so far.

He also stressed that Turkey and the U.S. have agreed on many things, including the control and coordination of Syria safe zone airspace.

Akar, however, criticized the U.S. "for cooperating with the YPG terrorists."

He urged the U.S., who is also Turkey’s ally, to end this cooperation as soon as possible.

The YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants, for more than 30 years.

Turkish and U.S. military officials on Aug. 7 had agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return to their homes. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.