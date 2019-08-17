Turkish-US center for Syria safe zone to start soon: Defense minister

  • August 17 2019 11:27:00

Turkish-US center for Syria safe zone to start soon: Defense minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish-US center for Syria safe zone to start soon: Defense minister

The Joint Operations Center, to coordinate actions in the Syria safe zone, will start functioning from next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Aug. 16.

Akar along with Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, and commanders of the land, air, and naval forces visited the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, to inspect troops preparing to set up a Turkish-U.S. Joint Operations Center.

Akar said that the timetable for establishment of the Center was implemented smoothly and as per schedule so far.

He also stressed that Turkey and the U.S. have agreed on many things, including the control and coordination of Syria safe zone airspace.

Akar, however, criticized the U.S. "for cooperating with the YPG terrorists."

He urged the U.S., who is also Turkey’s ally, to end this cooperation as soon as possible.

The YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants, for more than 30 years.

Turkish and U.S. military officials on Aug. 7 had agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return to their homes. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

Turkish defense minister on border for Syria safe zone
Turkish defense minister on border for Syria safe zone

Akar, US, Turkey, safe zone

MOST POPULAR

  1. Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

    Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

  2. Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

    Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

  3. Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

    Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

  4. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

  5. Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

    Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
Recommended
Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner
NGO reshapes microfinance via blockchain

NGO reshapes microfinance via blockchain

Turks have negative view on online dating: Study

Turks have negative view on online dating: Study
FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
WORLD Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds of people protested an unprecedented security crackdown and clashed with police on Aug. 16 in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as India’s government said it was constantly reviewing the situation in the disputed region and the restrictions there will be removed over the next few days.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Newly promoted Yukatel Denizlispor shutout current champions of the Turkish Super Lig in the opening match of the new season Friday at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.