No change in safe zone policy with US: Defense ministry

  • August 16 2019 09:15:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish National Defense Ministry on Aug. 15 stated that there are no changes on its stance about the safe zone planned to be established in coordination with the U.S.     

The news on some media organs allegedly sourced to Turkish and U.S. officials do not reflect the truth on the safe zone, which is planned to be implemented in coordination with the U.S. in northern Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.     

"Activities carried out in coordination with US are announced to the public at the right place and time by the National Defense Ministry. In this context, Turkey has no change on its stance it previously announced," the ministry said.     

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.     

The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey's security concerns.   

