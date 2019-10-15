Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria

  • October 15 2019 15:37:02

Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria

ANKARA
A Turkish soldier was killed on Oct. 15 by the YPG, the Syrian arm of the outlawed PKK, in Manbij region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. 

"Following artillery fire by the terrorists from the Manbij region, one of our heroic comrades was martyred and eight were injured," the ministry said in a statement on Oct. 15.

 “Targets in the firing zone were identified and immediately responded and at least 15 terrorists were neutralized,” according the statement.           

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Five Turkish soldiers have been killed since the operation was launched on Oct. 9 against YPG in Syria.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the PKK and the YPG.

