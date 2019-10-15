PKK targets civilian settlements in southeast Turkey

MARDİN-Anadolu Agency

Two civilians were killed and 12 others were injured after terrorist group PKK/YPG fired mortar bombs from Syria into Kızıltepe district of southeastern Mardin province on Oct. 15, officials said.

The Governor's Office in Mardin province said the attacks targeted civilians in Taslica and Otluk, the rural areas of Kiziltepe district.

It added that the injured are getting treatment in nearby hospitals.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.