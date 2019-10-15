PKK targets civilian settlements in southeast Turkey

  • October 15 2019 13:51:00

PKK targets civilian settlements in southeast Turkey

MARDİN-Anadolu Agency
PKK targets civilian settlements in southeast Turkey

Two civilians were killed and 12 others were injured after terrorist group PKK/YPG fired mortar bombs from Syria into Kızıltepe district of southeastern Mardin province on Oct. 15, officials said.

The Governor's Office in Mardin province said the attacks targeted civilians in Taslica and Otluk, the rural areas of Kiziltepe district.

It added that the injured are getting treatment in nearby hospitals.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria
Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria

civillians,

MOST POPULAR

  1. World's inaction prompted Syria move: Erdoğan

    World's inaction prompted Syria move: Erdoğan

  2. US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

    US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

  3. Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey condemns EU Foreign Affairs Council decisions

    Turkey condemns EU Foreign Affairs Council decisions

  5. From Syria to Cyprus

    From Syria to Cyprus
Recommended
Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader
Opposition leader urges gov’t to contact Assad

Opposition leader urges gov’t to contact Assad
Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan
Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director

Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director
Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria

Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria
Students with mental disabilities campaign for access to higher education

Students with mental disabilities campaign for access to higher education
WORLD UNICEF: 1.3M South Sudanese children risk malnutrition

UNICEF: 1.3M South Sudanese children risk malnutrition

Some 1.3 million South Sudanese children under five years old are at risk of suffering from "acute malnutrition" in 2020, UNICEF warned

ECONOMY Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices fell by 4.3% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 15.
SPORTS England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts

England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts 

English national football team players slammed Bulgarian fans over their racist behavior during UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers game