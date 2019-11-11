Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day

  • November 11 2019 14:32:00

Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day

ANKARA
Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day

Turkey’s “Eastern Mediterranean Invitation Exercise” of 2019 continued on its second day, on Nov. 11.

The 12-day multinational maritime exercise kicked off on Nov. 10, as Pakistan Navy ship “Alamgir” arrived in Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla on Nov. 9.

Multinational maritime exercise kicks off as Pakistan Navy ship arrives in Turkey
Multinational maritime exercise kicks off as Pakistan Navy ship arrives in Turkey

The “Doğu Akdeniz-19” (“Eastern Mediterranean-19” in Turkish) drill will run through Nov. 20.

The naval forces of the U.S., Turkey, Pakistan, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Greece and Spain are participating in the drill.

The Turkish Navy Command has established an exercise-control unit of 170 people and an additional 96 personnel will perform their duties at the headquarters, Yankı Bağcıoğlu, the head of navy operations, told state run Anadolu Agency.

Within this context, 12 planning-coordination meetings have taken place, Bağcıoğlu conveyed, adding that over 200 cases were prepared for the direction of the “free game” phase of the exercise.

“The aim of the exercise is to improve interoperability between friendly and allied nations and to ensure the training of the Turkish High Readiness Naval Force Headquarters, which has been asseverated to NATO,” he said.

“The exercise will be carried out with the wide participation of NATO elements, friendly and allied countries and public institutions and organizations,” he added.

The senior naval officer also underlined that the current military exercise will have the highest level of participation compared to any exercise in the eastern Mediterranean.

Bağcıoğlu also underlined that four frigates, one submarine, three mine hunting vessels and two fuel supply vessels, belonging to Turkish, Canadian, Greek, Spanish and Italian naval forces, will participate in the exercise.

Besides NATO countries’ forces, three frigates, two maritime patrol aircrafts, a special sea forces unit, 29 observer military officers and five headquarter officers, from 11 allied countries, will also participate, Bağcıoğlu added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

    Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

  2. Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

    Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

  3. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  4. Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

    Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

  5. Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters

    Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters
Recommended
Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul
YPG violates Ankaras safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry

YPG violates Ankara's safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry
Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists

Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists
Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away

Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away
Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat

Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat
Children should not possess smartphone until age of 12: Report

Children should not possess smartphone until age of 12: Report
WORLD US attempts to control Syrian oil illegal: Russia

US attempts to control Syrian oil 'illegal': Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says US attempts to control Syrian oil fields hinder settlement in country.
ECONOMY Şişecam to buy back Paşabahçe shares

Şişecam to buy back Paşabahçe shares

Glass maker Şişecam has announced that it decided to buy back some of the Paşabahçe shares it sold in 2014 to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.